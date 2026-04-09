Costco To Start Building Free Standing Gas Stations

Agent009 submitted on 4/9/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:46:55 AM

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As fuel prices continue to climb toward record territory, Costco parking lots are looking more like Mad Max bivouacs than suburban warehouses. With members currently waiting for ages to score a few cents off the gallon, the timing for Costco’s next move is suspiciously perfect: The retail giant is mere months away from opening its first standalone, 40-pump oasis of discounted fuel. Just don’t expect to get in without a card.
 
Costco has sold gasoline at big stations in its warehouse-store parking lots since 1995. It launched the Kirkland Signature brand that year, too, with basically the same business premise: Take high-commodity items (whether it’s laundry detergent or 87-octane), strip away marketing and middlemen, and sell at a price that makes people feel like they’re beating the system. Then, of course, Costco makes its money back by collecting ever-recurring membership dues.


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Costco To Start Building Free Standing Gas Stations

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