Costco To Start Building Free Standing Gas Stations

As fuel prices continue to climb toward record territory, Costco parking lots are looking more like Mad Max bivouacs than suburban warehouses. With members currently waiting for ages to score a few cents off the gallon, the timing for Costco’s next move is suspiciously perfect: The retail giant is mere months away from opening its first standalone, 40-pump oasis of discounted fuel. Just don’t expect to get in without a card. Costco has sold gasoline at big stations in its warehouse-store parking lots since 1995. It launched the Kirkland Signature brand that year, too, with basically the same business premise: Take high-commodity items (whether it’s laundry detergent or 87-octane), strip away marketing and middlemen, and sell at a price that makes people feel like they’re beating the system. Then, of course, Costco makes its money back by collecting ever-recurring membership dues.



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