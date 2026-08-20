Could The New Bronco Pickup Be A Replacement For The Ranger?

Agent009 submitted on 8/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:13:01 AM

Views : 1,298 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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Ford is reportedly turning the Bronco into a truck. Automotive News reports a Bronco-based pickup will arrive near the end of the decade, joining the Ranger and the electric Fathom in Ford's truck lineup as part of a broader product overhaul.
 
If it happens, the move could make Bronco the third Ford nameplate, after Mustang and F-Series, to grow into a broader vehicle family beyond today’s SUVs, with analysts also talking about possible hybrids and a pickup. A Bronco hybrid is described in those reports as likely arriving around 2028, with the pickup following as Ford weighs future product plans for Michigan Assembly Plant.


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Could The New Bronco Pickup Be A Replacement For The Ranger?

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