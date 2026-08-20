Could The New Bronco Pickup Be A Replacement For The Ranger?

Ford is reportedly turning the Bronco into a truck. Automotive News reports a Bronco-based pickup will arrive near the end of the decade, joining the Ranger and the electric Fathom in Ford's truck lineup as part of a broader product overhaul.

If it happens, the move could make Bronco the third Ford nameplate, after Mustang and F-Series, to grow into a broader vehicle family beyond today’s SUVs, with analysts also talking about possible hybrids and a pickup. A Bronco hybrid is described in those reports as likely arriving around 2028, with the pickup following as Ford weighs future product plans for Michigan Assembly Plant.