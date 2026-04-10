Could This Be The New Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 Sport Cabriolet?

The 911 GT3 Sport Cabriolet is essentially a convertible GT3. It will feature a folding soft top and a special aero package comprising vents behind the front wheel arches and a sporty rear bumper with dual exhausts in the centre.

As you can see, the 911 GT3 SC has a similar front fascia as the standard GT3. The sporty front bumper has an integrated splitter, while the bonnet has the signature nostrils. The rear also looks identical to the hardtop version, except for the deck lid, which makes it look rather bulky.

The 911 GT3 Sport Cabriolet is expected to be powered by the same 4.0-liter flat-6 naturally aspirated engine from the limited-edition 911 S/T. It produces 518 hp and 343 lb-ft of torque and will be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.