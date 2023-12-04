Cruise CEO Says It's Autonomous Vehicles Will No Longer Run Into Buses

Kyle Vogt, the CEO of Cruise LLC., has addressed the reasons behind the recall that came in the wake of one of the company’s autonomous test vehicles running into the back of a San Francisco city bus.

In a blog post, Vogt said that the company does not expect its “vehicles to run into the back of a city bus under any conditions, so even a single incident like this was worthy of immediate and careful study.”

Although the collision happened at just 10 mph (16 km/h) and resulted in no injuries, Vogt said that the decision to issue a recall was voluntary. He further added that within one hour of the March 23 accident occurring, the company had set up an investigation team.