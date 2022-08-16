DEBUT! STUD Or DUD? 2023 Dodge Hornet. The Quickest, Fastest, Most Powerful Compact Utility Vehicle Under $30,000.

Dodge is introducing the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet, delivering the quickest, fastest, most powerful compact utility vehicle (CUV) under $30,000. The 2023 Dodge Hornet disrupts the fast-growing CUV segment, building buzz with a distinctive Dodge combination of muscular styling wrapped around best-in-class standard performance from a multi-energy powertrain roster and a swarm of class-exclusive performance features.



The all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet was revealed today at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, with three vehicles showcasing the Dodge brand’s new entry in the CUV segment: the “Head of the Hive” Dodge Hornet R/T; the Dodge Hornet GT, the industry’s quickest, most powerful utility vehicle under $30,000; and the Dodge Hornet GT GLH Concept, which showcases available Direct Connection performance parts upgrades for the newest entry in the four-car Dodge vehicle lineup.



“The Dodge brand’s electrified transformation has left the starting line, with the all-new Dodge Hornet R/T representing the first electrified performance vehicle from Dodge,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. “The Dodge Hornet is poised to jolt the mainstream compact utility vehicle segment with looks, feel and performance that are unmistakably Dodge. Hornet shakes up the status quo with aggressive Dodge styling, the most power in the segment from our multi-energy lineup, the best driving dynamics, a full lineup of segment-exclusive performance features, the best standard technology, as well available Direct Connection factory-backed performance upgrades. And this is just the start of the Dodge brand’s electrification journey.”



Full 2023 Dodge Hornet Photo Gallery







* All-new 2023 Dodge Hornet opens ‘gateway’ for enthusiasts to enter the Dodge Brotherhood of Muscle, brings buzz to compact utility vehicle (CUV) segment with unmistakable Dodge styling cues and performance

* All-new 2023 Dodge Hornet delivers best-in-class performance from two models in a multi-energy powertrain roster, with each featuring a dedicated powertrain and standard all-wheel drive:

* Dodge Hornet R/T plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) — the first-ever electrified performance vehicle from Dodge — will be the most powerful utility vehicle in the segment with 285-plus horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque, and offers more than 30 miles of all-electric range via a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery

* Dodge Hornet GT, fueled by the Hurricane4 engine, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four cylinder, debuts as the segment’s most powerful gas engine at 265-plus horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque

* Dodge Hornet R/T – “Head of Hive” is electrified:

* Class-exclusive, on-demand PowerShot feature for Hornet R/T PHEV supplies a burst of 25 additional horsepower, shaving a full second off the normal 0 to 60 mph time, to 6.1 seconds

* Standard features on the R/T include 18-inch Graphite Grey wheels, Dodge-branded Brembo front fixed calipers, dual exhaust, steering-mounted paddle shifters and more

* R/T offers Sport Mode and three hybrid driving modes: Hybrid, Electric and E-Save

* Dodge Hornet GT – Industry’s quickest, fastest, most powerful utility vehicle under $30,000

* Sport Mode offers sharper throttle, optimized upshifts, tighter steering and electronic limited slip differential to go from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds

* All-new 2023 Dodge Hornet unleashes muscular Dodge DNA design vocabulary on a new segment, with characteristic Dodge styling cues, such as a hood with integrated heat extractors, ‘mail slot’-style grille opening, and a vehicle-width taillamp with center illuminated Dodge Rhombi logo — a first for a Dodge vehicle

* Dodge Hornet interior design aligns with driver-centric cockpit feel of the entire Dodge vehicle lineup — center stack controls, display screens and HVAC vents are “tipped” to angle towards the driver

* Hornet swarms the segment with best-in-class and class-exclusive dynamic driving features such as Koni shocks, Brembo four-piston brake calipers, dynamic torque vectoring and more to optimize suspension, braking, steering and handling performance

* Direct Connection factory-backed performance parts from Dodge, available through Dodge Power Brokers dealers, give enthusiasts the keys to boost power of the already formidable Hornet

* Technologically advanced, Dodge driver-centric user experience includes best-in-class 12.3-inch digital cockpit cluster screen and a 10.25-inch central display, both standard on R/T and GT, delivering more than 22.5 inches of in-vehicle display screen space

* Android-based, easy-to-use Uconnect 5 infotainment system is standard on both Hornet models, with features including:

* Profile content and home screens that can be personalized

* Dual connected phone profile support

* Wireless Android Auto and CarPlay

* Access to vehicle settings, including EV pages for R/T

* Amazon Alexa allows users to connect their digital lifestyle to the Hornet with in-vehicle Alexa virtual assistant with natural voice capability

* Best-in-class Harman Kardon® premium sound system pumps out 465 watts of total system output through 14 speakers and subwoofer

* Dodge Hornet offers available Level 2 autonomy, including Intelligent Speed Assist with Traffic Sign Recognition, Driver Attention Assist, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control and more

* Dodge Hornet GT will open for orders August 17, 2022, with the Hornet GT reaching dealers in December 2022 and the Hornet R/T arriving in spring 2023





Design: Dodge DNA



The Dodge Hornet earns its spot in the brand’s vehicle lineup with distinctive Dodge DNA, including hood and front fascia design elements that bring to life the Dodge attitude. The hood features integrated heat extractors for a performance-focused appearance while the front also incorporates a “mail slot”-style grille opening sculpted into the fascia. The “mail slot” also reinforces the horizontal brow of the upper grille and lamp graphics – creating a serious, all-business demeanor. Flanked by two smaller inserts, these design elements telegraph a mission of performance and functionality while also delivering a muscular front-end appearance that follows the look of the Dodge vehicle lineup.



Integrating into the muscular lines of the bodyside are the matte black molded-in color lower cladding and valances. The Hornet R/T receives unique new Abyss painted lower cladding and rear valance with integrated dual exhaust ports. Headlamp signature lighting offers an unmistakable, focused down-the-road read for Hornet, with LED reflectors and an illuminated daytime running light (DRL) signature.



At the rear, the Hornet’s Dodge identity shines through. The taillamp extends the width of the vehicle and features a lighted red signature, as well as an illuminated Dodge Rhombi logo in the center — featured for the first time on a Dodge vehicle — identifying from a distance that it’s a Dodge. The illuminated taillamp and Rhombi logo, while standard on the Hornet, also serves as a subtle nod to the electrified performance of the Hornet R/T PHEV model.



A unique new exterior Hornet badge on the fender celebrates the revival of the Hornet — a name first used on the famed Hudson Hornet in the 1950s and again in 2006 as a popular Dodge concept vehicle — and joins current iconic Dodge badging lineup, such as Scat Pack, Hellcat and Hellcat Redeye. The rear R/T badge features a unique easter egg in relief that teases the model’s electrified nature. An additional exterior feature is an available external panel sunroof that gives the Hornet a fun, open-air feel.



The Hornet R/T rolls on standard 18-inch Graphite Grey alloy wheels (the GT features standard 17-inch Silver alloy wheels). A Blacktop package, available for both R/T and GT, brings to life an automotive version of a “murder Hornet” achieving a blacked-out look through:

* 18-inch Abyss alloy wheels

* Gloss Black badging and mirror caps

* Gloss Black painted day light opening (DLO) molding

A Track Pack package, offering the most performance-oriented configuration, is available for both R/T and GT and upgrades to 20-inch Abyss wheels, with additional performance and interior features. The Hornet also features seven exterior hues that mirror the Hornet’s personality, featuring fun and unique color names including:

* Acapulco Gold

* Blu Bayou

* Blue Steele

* Gray Cray

* Hot Tamale

* Q Ball

* 8 Ball

Inside, the performance interior follows the driver-focused design that is a calling card of the Dodge brand vehicle lineup. Center stack controls, display screens and more are subtly “tipped” toward the driver, putting the individual in the cockpit at the center of the action. The instrument panel utilizes a wrapped and stitched mid-bolster that extends through the instrument panel and achieves a cross-car read, creating a lighter feeling while adding visual width. Red stitching accents, standard on Hornet, flow throughout the black interior, including on the mid-bolster, seats and armrest. Accents on the vents and center switches provide a slim, technical detail that enhances the performance appearance of the interior.



Ignition control is positioned prominently on the accent painted finish console. Additional performance controls are placed at the fingertips with a button on the performance-oriented flat-bottom steering wheel that enables drivers to choose between Sport and Standard drive modes for the GT and hybrid driving modes for the R/T, keeping the driver connected to the car.



Premium interior touches include class-exclusive Alcantara seats, with an embroidered Dodge Rhombi logo, included on the Track Pack option. The racing-oriented Alcantara seats feature unique “red crust” accents that visually burst out and gradually fade, highlighting the unique Alcantara seat perforation. Leather seating is standard for the GT Plus and R/T Plus, and Dodge made certain to offer optional red leather seats for those seeking more Dodge attitude on the inside.



Powertrain: Multi-energy lineup offers most power in the segment



The Dodge brand is holding nothing back as it enters the CUV segment: the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet delivers best-in-class standard performance in both of its powertrain options, as well as a unique new PowerShot horsepower boost feature on the Dodge Hornet R/T, the brand’s first electrified performance vehicle.



The Dodge Hornet R/T PHEV achieves a segment-leading 285-plus horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque. The R/T features a 1.3-liter turbocharged all-aluminum engine, part of the Stellantis Global Small Engine (GSE) family, which includes exclusive third-generation MultiAir technology that improves combustion efficiency by adjusting valve lift and timing.



The Hornet R/T offers more than 30 miles of all-electric range. An electric induction motor powers the rear axle; the 90-kW electric motor can deliver 1,844 lb.-ft. (2,500 Nm) of torque from 0 rpm. Power is further optimized by a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, fitted with a refrigerant gas cooling circuit to keep the battery at its optimum temperature. A starter generator delivers torque to the engine belt, aiding in dynamic response and recharging of the battery. A high-power inverter and 7.4-kW charging module allow for a full battery charge to be reached in approximately 2.5 hours using a Level 2 charger. The R/T PHEV system is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.



A Sport Mode for the Hornet R/T PHEV is performance focused and accessible by a dedicated button on the center console, unlocking a sharper throttle, optimized shift schedule, access to the hybrid system's optimized power and torque, and a tighter steering wheel feel.



The Hornet R/T PHEV holds extra “sting” in reserve, ready to be unleashed through a class-exclusive PowerShot feature that provides a boost of 25 horsepower and delivers instant torque. Available only for the R/T, the PowerShot feature:

* Shaves one second off normal 0 to 60 mph times by boosting horsepower and acceleration using bursts of extra power deployed by the battery and electric motor

* Provides 15 seconds of extra horsepower, and can be repeated after a 15-second cool down period

* Activates by pulling both steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters and performing a pedal kickdown

* System checks battery charge and temperature levels before performing PowerShot function

* When activated, a PowerShot symbol in the instrument cluster provides real-time feedback to the driver

Drivers also have the ability to select from among three hybrid driving modes to customize the Hornet R/T PHEV to best fit their driving needs. Operated by a dedicated button conveniently located on the steering wheel, available driving modes include:

* Hybrid Mode: Provides maximum combined efficiency of the conventional engine and e-Motor, minimizing fuel consumption by setting electric priority until a minimum battery level is met

* Electric Mode: Offers an all-electric, zero emission mode, and automatically switches to hybrid when the battery is depleted or when extra power is requested by driver pedal kickdown

* E-Save Mode: Gives priority to the conventional engine to preserve battery charge, with a Passive option to maintain the charge and an Active option to help recharge the battery

The Hornet R/T PHEV also works to replenish battery power with a regenerative braking feature that recovers kinetic energy and stores it in the battery for future deployment, as well as an e-Coasting function, activated during throttle release, that allows for shorter stopping distances and additional energy recovery.



The entry-level Dodge Hornet GT model is the industry’s quickest, most powerful utility vehicle under $30,000. The GT is powered by the Hurricane4 engine, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder with direct fuel injection and engine stop-start technology, providing iconic dynamic performance to the tune of 265-plus horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque, combined with low emissions. The engine is mated to a fully electronic nine-speed transmission.



The Hornet GT also features a Sport Mode, easily reachable by a dedicated button on the steering wheel, that unlocks a sharper throttle, optimized shift schedule, access to full power and torque and a tighter steering wheel feel, and a stiffer suspension setting if equipped with Dual Stage Valve shocks, helping the GT move from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds.



Both powertrains feature standard all-wheel drive. The Hornet R/T PHEV all-wheel drive system adjusts power automatically between the 1.3-liter engine that powers the front axle and the electric motor that drives the rear wheels, providing optimal traction and control to all four wheels.



Driving Dynamics: Dodge performance disrupts the segment

The all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet arrives ready to disrupt the status quo of the mainstream CUV segment with a swarm of class-exclusive and best-in-class performance features that optimize driving dynamics such as suspension, braking, steering and handling performance.



Dodge Hornet class-exclusive or best-in-class performance features include:

* Class-exclusive Koni® frequency selective damping shocks improve handling and ride comfort — standard on the R/T and GT models

* Class-exclusive Brembo four-piston front fixed calipers — the only front fixed calipers in the segment — offer ultimate braking power and are standard on the R/T and available on GT

* Class-exclusive brake-by-wire Intelligent Braking System technology offers consistent performance and pedal feel under multiple driving conditions and is standard on R/T

* Class-exclusive available dual-stage-valve suspension provides for driver-selectable suspension damping and can be customized while behind the wheel, available with the Track Pack option for R/T and GT

* Best-in-class front and rear fully independent suspension, standard on the Hornet R/T and Hornet GT, features an optimized front MacPherson geometry and unique rear 3-link Chapman suspension

* Best-in-class dynamic torque vectoring delivers torque with electronic precision, and when used with Sport Mode the system acts as an electronic limited slip differential — standard on R/T and GT

* Enhanced body stiffness offers greater rigidity and gives the driver confidence and control under cornering, and best-in-class weight distribution on the Hornet R/T PHEV provides optimal balance of masses on the AWD base to optimize torque delivery and handling — standard on R/T and GT

The extensive menu of performance features isn’t simply a list of claims. Dodge Hornet performance features brought to the mainstream pay real-world dividends: the Hornet delivers best-in-class maximum lateral g-force numbers of 0.90 for the R/T model and 0.87 for the GT.



Direct Connection: The only factory-backed performance upgrades in the segment



The 2023 Dodge Hornet boasts the best-in-class standard performance in both of its powertrain options, but for many in the Dodge Brotherhood of Muscle, standard is just the starting point. The Dodge brand’s Direct Connection parts portfolio will expand with performance products developed exclusively for the Dodge Hornet to give those power-hungry enthusiasts the keys to the only factory-backed performance upgrades in the segment.



The Dodge Hornet GT GLH Concept, displayed during the Hornet global reveal at the M1 Concourse, pays homage to the high-performance Dodge Omni GLH (Goes Like Hell) produced in the mid-1980s. The Hornet GT GLH boasts a better power-to-weight ratio than the original and provides a look at one potential performance path created with Direct Connection parts.



Direct Connection content featured on the Hornet GT GLH includes:

* Stage kit that offers stackable performance upgrades for the GT model

* Suspension lowering kit drops the Hornet more than an inch, creating a lower center of gravity and enhanced cornering dynamics

* Unrestricted dual exhaust with black chrome tips provide a throaty performance note

* Exclusive Direction Connection GLH 20-inch painted and machine-faced wheels

* Exclusive Direct Connection GLH graphics, including stripes and logos

* Black-painted lower trim with exhaust cutout rear fascia

Direct Connection parts are exclusively available through Dodge Power Brokers dealers, with the vehicle warranty maintained when covered parts are installed by a Power Brokers dealer. Dodge Power Brokers dealers are equipped with staff trained to deliver a performance-focused customer experience.



Direct Connection parts will also be available to upgrade the Dodge Hornet R/T PHEV. Additional details, including horsepower numbers, pricing and availability of Direct Connection parts for the Hornet, will be announced at a later date. More information on Direct Connection is available at DCPerformance.com.



User Experience/Technology: Distinctly Dodge



The Dodge Hornet delivers a technologically advanced user experience, maintaining the Dodge driver-centric user feel through a best-in-class standard 12.3-inch digital cockpit cluster screen and standard 10.25-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system central display. Combined, the Hornet offers 22.5 inches of in-vehicle display screen space.



The 12.3-inch digital cockpit cluster displays three separate information zones, allowing the driver to select within each area to customize the crisp, clear display graphics. Options include an “Evolved” theme that crops gauge displays to maximize the center display area. Drivers can customize the screen to display performance Sport Mode gauges or select from one of three hybrid drive mode displays for the Hornet R/T PHEV.



The Uconnect 5 infotainment system, standard on Hornet, is Android-based, easy to use and intuitive. Favorite home screen layouts, music preferences, HVAC controls, seat positions and more can be customized and linked to individual profiles. The system can be connected to two phones simultaneously, and Wireless Android and Apple CarPlay allow easy, cord-free connectivity.



The Uconnect 5 system features content-rich features to keep occupants connected to their digital lifestyles, including Amazon Alexa in-vehicle interaction. Users can ask Alexa to perform functions such as close a garage door at home while inside the vehicle or use Alexa-enabled devices at home to start the car, lock/unlock doors and more.



Additional comfort, safety and technology features include a best-in-class Harman-Kardon® premium sound system, standard on the GT Plus and R/T Plus, equipped with 14 speakers powered by 465 watts of total system output. Wireless charging is also standard on the GT and R/T plus. A few of the many standard comfort and convenience features across all Hornet models include passive entry via the vehicle key fob, rain-sensing wipers, and a rear seat reminder system that registers rear entry/exit with each key cycle and uses a chime and message display to remind the driver to check rear seat. Optional comfort features for Hornet include a heated steering wheel, heated seats, handsfree power liftgate and many more.



The Hornet takes advantage of advanced technology to offer a slate of innovative safety features that are new for the Dodge brand. Standard Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and safety features for the Hornet include:

* Automatic Emergency Braking, which detects pedestrians or cyclists on the road and delivers a visual and acoustic warning, and can bring the vehicle to a full stop to mitigate collision

* Lane Support System gives a visual and haptic warning when straying from a vehicle lane while driving and performs automatic counter steering

* Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Path alerts drivers via a visual warning through a triangular icon on the side mirrors, chimes with a warning when the turn signal is active, and the system also detects approaching vehicles or objects when backing up

Hornet also offers three levels of parking assistance with acoustic and visual warnings displayed on the 10.25-inch main screen. Standard features include four rear parking sensors along with a high-definition back-up camera with guidelines, with additional available parking assistance on the Tech Pack.



Level 2 autonomous driving, with new ADAS features that take safety and comfort to the next level, are optional with the Tech Pack, and include:

* Intelligent Speed Assist w/Traffic Sign Recognition detects the speed limit and provides the driver a one-click option to adjust speeds

* Driver Attention Assist detects signs of fatigue and alerts weary drivers with a visual and acoustic warning on the cluster

* Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC) maintains an appropriate speed and distance with functionality that supports stop and go traffic

* Lateral Control/Lane Support system combines Lane Control and Traffic Jam Assist to keep the vehicle centered on the lane

The all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet will be built at the Giambattista Vico Stellantis plant in Pomigliano d’Arco, Naples, Italy. The 2023 Dodge Hornet GT will open for orders August 17, 2022. The Dodge Hornet GT will begin arriving in dealer showrooms in late 2022, with the Dodge Hornet R/T scheduled to hit showrooms in spring 2023.





























































































