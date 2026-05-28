DRIVEN: 2026 Lexus ES Falls Short Of The BMW i5 In Almost Every Way Possible

The all-new, all-electric Lexus ES has interior space to rival luxury limousines like the BMW i7, yet it’s priced closer to a BMW i5. The trouble is, it’s priced too close to the i5 and other large executive saloons given that its performance, range, recharging times, and interior design fall well short of segment norms. The Lexus ES is a relatively new name for the UK, having replaced the GS as the brand’s large executive saloon back in 2019. But while the GS was a rear-drive saloon in the mold of a BMW 5 Series or Mercedes E-Class, the ES, by contrast, was based on the same platform as most front-wheel-drive Toyotas and came only with a modest, 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain.



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