DRIVEN: Did Lexus Ruin The 2026 ES Sedan?

The Lexus LS sedan "sunsetting" and leaving the market makes more space for the Lexus ES, which is a good thing, as it has just got longer, wider, and taller. For 2026, the ES gets a new generation, gains an all-electric version, and becomes more luxurious at its higher trim levels. Perhaps most importantly, there's no gas-only engine version, so the choice now is hybrid or all-electric. The 11th generation of the ES sedan concentrates on space, technology, and efficiency. The all-electric versions use a 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery pack with either one or two electric motors depending on the trim level, and 307 miles of EPA-estimated range for the entry-level ES 350e on its standard 19-inch wheels – and we'll get to that. The hybrid version uses Lexus' clever sixth-generation gas-electric hybrid system based around a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine.



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