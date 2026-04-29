DRIVEN: If Infiniti Is Staging A Comeback The QX65 Won't Be Leading The Way

Infiniti has a bold plan to get back into the public consciousness, and that plan includes rear-wheel-drive, manual sport sedans and body-on-frame luxury off-roaders. Before we can get to the truly mouthwatering stuff, though, the brand has got to appease the masses. The QX65 is an attempt to take the QX60‘s all-purpose appeal and concentrate that into a stylish, high-riding crossover for five, with a svelte silhouette. It looks pretty, but it’s more show than go—and that’s probably the point. The QX65 is expected to hit dealers early this summer, and when it does, it’ll start at $55,535. Like the Murano with which it shares its underpinnings, it’s powered by a 2.0-liter VC-Turbo four-cylinder, except the QX65’s sends 268 horsepower and 286 lb-ft of torque through all four wheels. Those are healthy figures, and they’re paired with not a CVT, but a 9-speed automatic transmission that the engineers tinkered with, to offer more responsive power delivery and a “sportier shift schedule.”



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