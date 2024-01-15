Dealers To Fill The Void At Car Shows For UAW Cash Strapped Stellantis

In February, Toronto's auto show will showcase Stellantis vehicles alongside Camp Jeep, thanks to dealer investment.



However, there won't be any Stellantis presence in the Chicago show. Mark Bilek, the senior director of project management, membership, and technology for the Chicago show, explained that assembling local dealers is easier in markets where there's a regional advertising group or funds, but this isn't the case for Stellantis dealers in the Chicago market.



Despite the challenges, the willingness of retailers to participate reflects the spirit of Stellantis dealers, according to Gilchrist. He emphasized the importance of auto shows, noting that studies prove they lead to actual vehicle purchases. The North Texas dealer group plans to fill the space originally allocated for Stellantis. C. Brent Franks, president of the North Texas Automobile Dealers, remains hopeful that Stellantis might send a future model like the REV, drawing parallels to a past successful inclusion of the Chevrolet Silverado EV against the odds.



Franks expressed a commitment to assisting Stellantis in showcasing their best offerings for Texas consumers who appreciate new vehicles and cutting-edge technology.





