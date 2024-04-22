Dealership Employee Crashes $3.2 Million Ferrari F40

It was a sad Sunday for one particular dealer employee and Ferrari's fanbase worldwide as the 24-year-old man crashed a very rare and expensive F40.

The accident reportedly occurred yesterday, April 21, 2024, on a highway near Stuttgart, Germany. Nothing is known about what led to the crash, with the local media speculating that it may have been one of two things: speeding or a technical issue that made the driver lose control of the wheel.

Aftermath pictures released by ksimages.de and shared by supercar.fails reveal extensive damage to the classic supercar's face, which was completely ripped off after coming in contact with a tunnel wall some 18 clicks (11 miles) away from Motorworld in Boblingen, which was reportedly the destination.