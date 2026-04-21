Dealerships Are Starting To Adjust Practices In Wake Of FTC Transparency Rules

More and more Americans are realizing that buying a brand-new car from certain dealerships is an unnecessarily complicated venture. It can get even worse if they do not choose in-house finance. But now that the Federal Trade Commission’s previously struck down Combating Auto Retail Scams (CARS) rule is (somewhat) revived, things are looking good for customers.

Four years ago, after the “market adjustments” mania and the chip shortage fiasco, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) brought hope to new vehicle buyers by announcing that it would finally implement real changes to the entire car-buying process.

It came really close to stopping dealerships from charging unsuspecting customers all sorts of bogus fees or making them pay for add-ons they didn’t need or want.