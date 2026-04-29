Dealerships Are Worried The Only Way They Can Screw You Over Is With The Service Department

For decades, buying a new car in America followed the same recipe: go to a dealership, take a car for a test drive, and then watch some finance manager draw the four quadrants out on a piece of paper while negotiating the final price. This method is so deeply ingrained with car buying in the States that it feels pretty much natural. That's changing, though, especially as newer automakers without established dealer networks set up virtual shops so their customers can buy a new car without ever experiencing the sales pressure that comes with going to a physical lot. Dealers aren't happy about it, and are continuing to fight against it, as Automotive News reported.



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