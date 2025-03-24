Dealerships Face Flood Of Tesla Trade In

Motorists have traded in a record number of Tesla electric vehicles this month, Edmunds data showed, amid a wave of protests against CEO Elon Musk's work as an adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Tesla cars from model year 2017 or newer accounted for 1.4% of all the vehicles traded in until March 15, up from 0.4% in March last year, according to data provided to Reuters by Edmunds. Analysts at the national car shopping website said that share could grow through the second half of the month.

In February, the Trump administration's first full month, Teslas made up 1.2% of vehicles traded in.

March's trade-ins so far would be the highest monthly share Edmunds has on record of Tesla trade-ins toward new or used purchases at dealerships, if the trend continues. This excludes trade-ins toward new purchases of Teslas and EVs from other direct-to-consumer brands.