Police in Detroit’s Macomb County have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly stealing up to $1.5 million worth of Cadillac Escalade V models from a GM corporate lot. This isn’t Deon Brooks’ first brush with the law, as he is also fronting court for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Chevrolet dealership and fleeing from police in early 2024. Evidently, the allure of a new GM vehicle has proven to be too much to ignore for him.



