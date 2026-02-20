Do You Warm Your Car Up Before Driving? This So Called Expert Says No And Tells You Why

Agent009 submitted on 2/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:46:05 AM

Views : 500 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In a TikTok, car expert Chris (@chrisfrombeachside) shares that this applies to any car that was built in the last 25 years and shares exactly why. 
 
The TikTok has generated over 43,000 views as of this writing. 

Chris believes that most modern cars do not need to "warm up" anymore, as this routine is for the driver's comfort. 
@chrisfrombeachside Most cars don’t need to “warm up” anymore. That routine is for comfort not engine protection. #vehiclemaintenance #carmaintenance #diymechanic ? original sound - chrisfrombeachside

 


Read Article


Do You Warm Your Car Up Before Driving? This So Called Expert Says No And Tells You Why

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)