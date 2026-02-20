Do You Warm Your Car Up Before Driving? This So Called Expert Says No And Tells You Why

In a TikTok, car expert Chris (@chrisfrombeachside) shares that this applies to any car that was built in the last 25 years and shares exactly why. The TikTok has generated over 43,000 views as of this writing.

Chris believes that most modern cars do not need to "warm up" anymore, as this routine is for the driver's comfort.

#carmaintenance #diymechanic ? original sound - chrisfrombeachside @chrisfrombeachside Most cars don’t need to “warm up” anymore. That routine is for comfort not engine protection. #vehiclemaintenance

Chris believes that most modern cars do not need to "warm up" anymore, as this routine is for the driver's comfort.



Read Article