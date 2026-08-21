Dodge Durango Recalled For The Third Time For Rear Spoilers Flying Off - 74,000 Vehicles Affected

Aero is vital for high-speed stability, but downforce is considerably less helpful when the rear wing detaches at speed, transforming into a high-flying road hazard. FCA US LLC has issued a brand-new recall covering 74,578 units of the Durango, citing factory-equipped spoilers that can ultimately tear free while driving.

Logged under NHTSA campaign 26V528 and Chrysler internal code 61D, the latest campaign stems from a manufacturing assembly tolerance mismatch. Affected vehicles rolled off the assembly line at Jefferson North with rear spoilers installed in an over-flush position relative to the roof. Whenever using the liftgate, the forward edge of the spoiler can make contact with the trailing edge of the roof.