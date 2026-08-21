Dodge Durango Recalled For The Third Time For Rear Spoilers Flying Off - 74,000 Vehicles Affected

Agent009 submitted on 8/21/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:34:32 AM

Views : 216 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Aero is vital for high-speed stability, but downforce is considerably less helpful when the rear wing detaches at speed, transforming into a high-flying road hazard. FCA US LLC has issued a brand-new recall covering 74,578 units of the Durango, citing factory-equipped spoilers that can ultimately tear free while driving.  
   
Logged under NHTSA campaign 26V528 and Chrysler internal code 61D, the latest campaign stems from a manufacturing assembly tolerance mismatch. Affected vehicles rolled off the assembly line at Jefferson North with rear spoilers installed in an over-flush position relative to the roof. Whenever using the liftgate, the forward edge of the spoiler can make contact with the trailing edge of the roof.
 


Read Article


Dodge Durango Recalled For The Third Time For Rear Spoilers Flying Off - 74,000 Vehicles Affected

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)