Dream Announces 0-60 Time of .9 Seconds With Rocket Assisted EV Supercar

Agent009 submitted on 4/28/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:29:01 PM

Views : 594 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carnewschina.com

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Dreame Technology officially announced its entry into the smart automotive sector at a global launch event themed “Dreame Next” in Silicon Valley, unveiling its debut vehicle, the Nebula Next 01 Jet Edition, featuring a dual solid rocket booster system that enables a claimed 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 0.9 seconds.
 
The Chinese company was founded in 2017 and is previously known for smart home appliances and personal care devices. Last August, it announced plans to build a car capable of challenging the Bugatti Chiron’s speed.


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Dream Announces 0-60 Time of .9 Seconds With Rocket Assisted EV Supercar

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