EPA Determines Range Of New Mustang Mach-E - Did You Expect THIS Figure?

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has disappointed a few automakers when it comes to determining an electric car's driving range, but probably none like Porsche and its Taycan EV. Accused of being conservative, the agency's estimates are nonetheless what get plastered on the headlines—a bad thing for automakers who overestimate ranges, and a good thing for those who are spot on.



That's the case for Ford and its all-new Mach-E electric crossover, which has finally had its driving range certified by the EPA.Today, the Dearborn automaker announced that the extended range, rear-wheel-drive version of the Mach-E will be getting a full 300-miles of driving range per the EPA—just like it originally estimated. The other estimates for models with different powertrain configurations were also spot on.



