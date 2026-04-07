EPA Numbers For The Rivian R2 Have Just Been Made Public

The Rivian R2 is a more efficient electric car than the Tesla Model Y, at least when it comes to the most powerful and expensive versions of both EVs. Beating Tesla at the efficiency game has long been a tall order for most automakers, but it looks like Rivian has finally cracked the code, according to the EPA certification documents that were first posted on the Rivian Forums. The first model that was put to the test was the 2027 Rivian R2 Performance with 21-inch wheels. It’s the first R2 trim to go on sale, with the first production units scheduled to reach employees this month, followed by reservation holders after production ramps up at the company’s factory in Normal, Illinois.



Read Article