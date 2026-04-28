EU Investigates BYD Hungary Plant For Labor Abuses

Agent009 submitted on 4/28/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:32:36 AM

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 Electric car giant BYD has become the first Chinese business to be raised in the European Parliament over allegations of labor abuses in Hungary, CNBC has learned, following a watchdog’s investigation into working conditions at the site.

 
Contractors hired to build BYD’s factory in Hungary allegedly kept thousands of employees working seven days a week, with shifts lasting more than 12 hours a day, according to a report published on April 14 by New York-based watchdog China Labor Watch (CLW). The group said it interviewed 50 workers and visited the factory site three times since October 2025.
 
 


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EU Investigates BYD Hungary Plant For Labor Abuses

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