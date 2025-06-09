EV WARS! BMW iX3 EV vs. Mercedes GLC EV: Which Electric SUV Would You Pick?

The BMW iX3 and Mercedes GLC EV are two electric SUVs competing in the premium market. The iX3 has a single electric motor with 282 horsepower and rear-wheel drive. Its estimated range is 285 miles (EPA). The interior includes a 12.3-inch digital display and iDrive infotainment. It supports fast charging, reaching 80% in about 30 minutes.



The Mercedes GLC EV, built on the EQE SUV platform, offers 300 horsepower with all-wheel drive. Its estimated range is 270 miles. The cabin features the MBUX system, potentially with a Hyperscreen display, and air suspension. Fast charging is supported, with similar 80% charge times to the iX3.

Both vehicles are priced in the luxury segment, with the iX3 starting around $68,000 and the GLC EV expected near $70,000. They offer comparable cargo space and five-seat configurations. The iX3 emphasizes a driver-focused setup, while the GLC EV prioritizes all-weather traction.



Which SUV fits your needs? Is range, drive system, or interior tech more important?



And which design do you prefer?



Share your thoughts and tell us which you’d choose and why!













