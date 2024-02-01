Elon Musk Claims Tesla Will Be Worth More Than Apple And Saudi Aramco COMBINED

Elon Musk has reiterated his prediction that Tesla has the potential to become larger than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined. Musk noted that such a scenario is possible in five years or so, provided that Tesla executes very well.



Apple currently has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, while Saudi Aramco has a market cap of $2.13 trillion. Tesla’s highest market cap to date, on the other hand, was $1.23 trillion, which was achieved in November 2021. During the Q3 2022 earnings call, however, Musk noted that with enough effort and some very creative products, Tesla could become far bigger than both Apple and Saudi Aramco.



and it’s still massively undervalued https://t.co/ovWXbTNRut — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) December 30, 2023







