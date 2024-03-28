Elon Musk Demands German Authorities Find And Punish Eco-Terrorists That Targeted Berlin Gigafactory

When Tesla CEO Elon Musk visited Giga Berlin following the alleged arson attack against the electric vehicle factory’s power supply, he left a clear message to the Brandenburg state government. As per comments from Economics Minister Jörg Steinbach (SPD), Musk expects the perpetrators behind the alleged arson attack against Giga Berlin to be caught.

Musk met with several officials during his Giga Berlin visit. Apart from Steinbach, Minister President Dietmar Woidke and Berlin’s Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) were also at the meeting with the CEO. Steinbach shared Musk’s sentiments in a comment to Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (rbb24).

“Elon Musk has made it clear what he expects from us. In his words, ‘You absolutely need to find a way to apprehend this attacker. People shouldn’t be left with the wrong message if they escape capture,'” Steinbach noted.

Interestingly enough, the “Vulkan Group,” a far left-wing extremist entity, has taken responsibility for the attack against Giga Berlin. The group’s attack on an electric pylon did not just affect the Tesla Model Y factory. It also affected numerous districts and businesses in the area. The Federal Prosecutor has started an investigation into the matter, which the Minister noted was appreciated by Musk.