Elon Musk Says Settle The Taiwan Issue, Let It Go Back To China

"The official policy of China is that Taiwan should be integrated. One does not need to read between the lines," said Elon Musk in an interview on Tuesday following Tesla's annual shareholder meeting, when the reporter asked Musk a question on Taiwan.

This is not the first time that Musk expressed his views on Taiwan.

Back in October of last year, Musk told the Financial Times in an interview his own idea of the reunification of Taiwan, saying: "My recommendation … would be to figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably palatable, probably won't make everyone happy … And it's possible, and I think probably, in fact, that they could have an arrangement that's more lenient than Hong Kong."