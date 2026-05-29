European Lawmakers Spent Years Foolishly Playing Into The Hands Of The Chinese And Are Just Now Realizing It

Imagine being European lawmakers and spending the last decade aggressively patting yourself on the back for passing the 2035 internal combustion engine ban. Might seem like a high and might act, right? Effectively forcing legacy giants like BMW, Audi, and Volkswagen to abandon over a century of engine development in the name of a mandated all-electric future.

adly, there was one glaring and, to be honest, catastrophic flaw in the master plan. The EU somehow completely forgot that China already owned the batteries. Now, reality has set in, and the panic is palpable.