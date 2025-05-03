Every Hydrogen Powered Bus In Poznan, Poland Fails At Exactly The Same Time

In another highly visible failure for hydrogen in the real-world, all 25 of the fuel cell-powered buses in the Poznan, Poland fleet failed at the same time yesterday morning, forcing the city to scramble diesel buses into action.

The City of Poznan, Poland deployed the first two of its hydrogen-powered Solaris in 2023. The deployment of these HFC buses was part of a larger, 25 unit order placed by the city back in in October 2022 — and, for a time, it seemed like the deployment was largely successful. That is, until all 25 buses broke down at once early Monday morning.

A spokesperson for MPK Poznan, the city’s bus operator, reportedly told Hydrogen Insight that the onboard computers on each bus signaled the failure at once, and that the issue was being investigated with help from Solaris, the bus manufacturer, and the hydrogen fuel supplier.