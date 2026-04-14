Evidence Tampering Found In Norwegian Tesla Crash Case

Agent009 submitted on 4/14/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:45:28 AM

Views : 600 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

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Someone stole a critical piece of evidence from a Tesla Model Y involved in a violent crash in Bergen, Norway — the network card responsible for storing and transmitting crash data to Tesla’s servers.

The revelation raises serious questions about the integrity of the investigation into the 2023 crash, in which the Tesla taxi accelerated to 90 km/h and launched into the air before slamming into a kiosk.
The crash
 
In the early morning of May 13, 2023, a Tesla Model Y taxi crashed violently through Torgallmenningen, one of Bergen’s busiest public squares.


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Evidence Tampering Found In Norwegian Tesla Crash Case

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