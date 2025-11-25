Executives Claim Genesis G90 Wingback Concept Could Make It To Production

When the Genesis G90 Wingback Concept drove into the middle of the brand's big reveal hangar last week, the audience audibly gasped and exclaimed. Not only was it gorgeous, but it was hugely unexpected for a company that has been clearly focused on SUVs and fantastical two-door concepts over the last few years. Plus, the focus of the reveal event was on the Magma performance line. Fast wagons exist, certainly, but they're not necessarily the first thing anyone thinks of when it comes to going fast. After regaining our composure, we were left asking the obvious question: Is this something that could reach production, or just another pretty Genesis tease? According to the brand's Chief Creative Officer, Luc Donckerwolke, the Wingback, and more, are real possibilities.



