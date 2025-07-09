FACE WARS! RANK These EV Faces From BEST To WORST?

The electric vehicle market is heating up, and German automakers are bringing bold designs to challenge the Tesla Model Y. The Mercedes-Benz GLC EV, BMW iX3, and Audi Q4 e-tron each boast unique styling, but which one has the best face? We want to hear from you!



The GLC EV sports a sleek, futuristic grille-less design with sharp LED headlights, exuding luxury. BMW’s iX3 offers a bold kidney grille, reimagined for EVs, blending sporty aggression with elegance. Audi’s Q4 e-tron counters with a minimalist, aerodynamic look and piercing matrix lights. Meanwhile, the Tesla Model Y keeps it simple with its smooth, futuristic fascia.



Which FACE design wins your vote? Is it the refined Mercedes, dynamic BMW, understated Audi, or minimalist Tesla? Share your ranking 1-4 in the comments below.









German rivals are illuminating their front logos and grills, while Tesla… pic.twitter.com/xgq6zo5IBq — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) September 7, 2025



