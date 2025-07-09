FACE WARS! RANK These EV Faces From BEST To WORST?

Agent001 submitted on 9/7/2025

The electric vehicle market is heating up, and German automakers are bringing bold designs to challenge the Tesla Model Y. The Mercedes-Benz GLC EV, BMW iX3, and Audi Q4 e-tron each boast unique styling, but which one has the best face? We want to hear from you!

The GLC EV sports a sleek, futuristic grille-less design with sharp LED headlights, exuding luxury. BMW’s iX3 offers a bold kidney grille, reimagined for EVs, blending sporty aggression with elegance. Audi’s Q4 e-tron counters with a minimalist, aerodynamic look and piercing matrix lights. Meanwhile, the Tesla Model Y keeps it simple with its smooth, futuristic fascia.

Which FACE design wins your vote? Is it the refined Mercedes, dynamic BMW, understated Audi, or minimalist Tesla? Share your ranking 1-4 in the comments below. 







