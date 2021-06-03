FEWER People Driving YET Driving Fatalities UP! Crashes UP! WHY The Uptick When So Many Are No Longer Commuting?

Pandemic lockdowns and stay-at-home orders kept many drivers off U.S. roads and highways last year. But those who did venture out found open lanes that only invited reckless driving, leading to a sharp increase in traffic-crash deaths across the country.

The nonprofit National Safety Council estimates in a report issued Thursday that 42,060 people died in vehicle crashes in 2020, an 8% increase over 2019 and the first jump in four years.

Plus, the fatality rate per 100 million miles driven spiked 24%, the largest annual percentage increase since the council began collecting data in 1923.

Tell us why you think this is happening? You would THINK, the opposite. No?


