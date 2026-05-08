FIA Concerned Over F1 Teams Buying Stakes In Each Other

The question of who ends up owning a piece of Alpine matters to the FIA. The subject of multi-team ownership came up again when it emerged that Mercedes was one of the parties interested in buying Otro Capital’s share of Alpine.

Now the FIA is weighing in, and the governing body’s position is, at best, diplomatically tortured.

Otro Capital put its 24% stake in Alpine on the market after paying $233 million for the shares back in 2023. The rising value of Formula 1 means Alpine is now estimated to be worth around $3 billion, putting the stake’s potential price tag as high as $720 million.