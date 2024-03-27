FIRE SALE: Fisker Slashes Ocean EV Prices To UNDER $25,000

Today, we bring you bad news disguised as good news: pricing for the entire Fisker Ocean range has been slashed, with some models seeing discounts as high as $24,000 and others now selling for under $25,000.

For the prospective buyer who has been enamored by the attractive design and clever features promised by the Ocean, this is wonderful news. Unfortunately, for those who know why this is happening, the announcement is an indication of just how dire Fisker's straits really are.

If you must - and we strongly suggest that you don't - this is what you'll now pay for taking an Ocean EV out of Fisker's existing 2023 inventory.