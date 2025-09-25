Faster, Quieter, And More Technologically Advanced 2026 Audi A6 Breaks Cover At $64,100

Audi has revealed the ninth generation of its upper mid-sized luxury sedan, the 2026 A6, which is scheduled to reach U.S. showrooms in the fourth quarter of 2025. Priced from $64,100, the latest A6 is faster, quieter, and more technologically advanced than the model it replaces, while offering a broader range of customization options.

The 2026 Audi A6 debuts in the U.S. with a reworked 3.0-liter turbocharged V6, paired with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission and quattro all-wheel drive as standard. Power output rises to 362 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, an increase of 27 horsepower and 37 pound-feet compared with the outgoing model.