Fed Investigates Almost 115,000 R1S And R1T Models For Catastrophic Suspension Failure

Rivian’s rear suspension headaches just won’t go away. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has now opened a fresh investigation into 114,922 R1S and R1T models after reports that rear toe links can separate while driving, causing sudden and dangerous swerving incidents.

Two different Rivian owners experienced left rear toe link separations in 2023 and 2024 Rivian R1S SUVs, according to the NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation team. In both cases, the vehicles reportedly veered across multiple lanes after the suspension component failed. One incident even ended with a collision involving another vehicle and a roadside barrier.