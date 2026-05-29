Ferrari CEO Claims It Is Racking Up Luce Orders Despite The Backlash

Agent009 submitted on 5/29/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:27:46 AM

Views : 792 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

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Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna confirmed that the $640,000 Luce, the company’s first all-electric car, is already receiving orders from both existing and new customers. The order book extends toward the end of 2027, according to Bloomberg.
 
The announcement comes just days after the Luce’s Rome unveiling triggered a 6% stock drop and a brutal wave of design criticism online, with former Ferrari boss Luca di Montezemolo himself telling Italian media to “at least take the prancing horse off.”
 


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Ferrari CEO Claims It Is Racking Up Luce Orders Despite The Backlash

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