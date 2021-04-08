Ferrari CEO Promises Coming Generation Of Electric Sports Cars Will Be Exciting

Three things typically characterize a Ferrari: beauty, speed, and noise. While the latest Prancing Horse, the Ferrari 296 GTB is said to embody all three, it's a hybrid and there are more electrified models on the way. One of these may even be a successor to LaFerrari. But can Ferrari continue to trade on emotion when the inevitable happens and Ferrari has no choice but to sell cars that are pure-electrics? Well, former CEO Louis Camilleri said last year that Ferrari would never go all-electric, at least not in his lifetime, but with new emissions regulations in Europe banning the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars beyond 2035, Camilleri was surely wrong. So how does this affect Ferrari, and will the Italian automaker be able to stand out when we're all in EVs?



Read Article