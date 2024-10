Ferrari and reliability aren't two words that necessarily go hand-in-hand. But when you remember that so many of these supercars end up as garage queens, it's not that shocking to hear that 90 percent of all Ferraris ever produced are still on the road.

That number comes from the Head of Ferrari's pre-owned program, Andrea Scioletti. Scioletti announced that statistic during a Ferrari Approved certified pre-owned program in Maranello this past week with media members in attendance.