Ferrari Improves Handling And Sound With Purosangue Handling Speciale Configuration

Agent009 submitted on 4/30/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:14:40 AM

Views : 742 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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While working day in and day out on its first-ever production EV, Ferrari isn't neglecting its best-selling model. The not-an-SUV Purosangue is now available with the Handling Speciale configuration, engineered to bring a sportier and more dynamic behavior as well as exclusive customization options.
 
Ferrari brings the Handling Speciale into the Purosangue lineup. The package with a designation that is half English, half Italian, is designed to sharpen the vehicle’s mechanical and electronic responses with no compromise whatsoever on the versatility of the four-door, four-seat configuration.


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Ferrari Improves Handling And Sound With Purosangue Handling Speciale Configuration

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