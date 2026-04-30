Ferrari Improves Handling And Sound With Purosangue Handling Speciale Configuration

While working day in and day out on its first-ever production EV, Ferrari isn't neglecting its best-selling model. The not-an-SUV Purosangue is now available with the Handling Speciale configuration, engineered to bring a sportier and more dynamic behavior as well as exclusive customization options.

Ferrari brings the Handling Speciale into the Purosangue lineup. The package with a designation that is half English, half Italian, is designed to sharpen the vehicle’s mechanical and electronic responses with no compromise whatsoever on the versatility of the four-door, four-seat configuration.