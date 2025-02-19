Ferrari Reveals It's 2025 Formula 1 Car- LeClerc And Hamilton Get New Livery

Ferrari’s challenger for the 2025 Formula 1 season, the SF-25, will be raced by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton across a total of 24 Grand Prix. The car was unveiled last night immediately after the Scuderia showcased their all-new livery during the F1 75 Live season launch event. That was a really nice move on their part, because not every team had been incentivized to do so. Most outfits simply unveiled their livery during said event and called it a day. Thankfully, Ferrari didn’t keep us guessing about their final design for too long, and here it is, looking like a more tightly packaged SF-24. On a personal note, I really like the livery. I think it’s better than last year’s, and roughly on par with the SF-23 from two years ago. I also don’t mind all the white accents, but that massive white HP stripe across the engine cover could have been a little narrower, don’t you think?



