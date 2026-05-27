Ferrari’s Former Boss Says The Luce Is So Bad Even The Chinese Won't Copy It

Some car launches court controversy by accident. The Luce did it on purpose, and the man who ran Ferrari for two decades is not amused. Back in February, iPhone designer Jony Ive warned us the all-electric Ferrari Luce would be controversial. Even he likely did not anticipate how sharply the market would turn on the exterior design. Just a few months ago, pundits were praising the interior of the Luce, which ditches the over-reliance on touch-sensitive controls found in other Ferraris in favor of physical buttons, switches, and toggles. But while LoveFrom, the design agency run by Ive that penned the Luce, nailed the cabin, the same cannot be said for the exterior. Even former Ferrari boss Luca di Montezemolo, who served as Chairman and CEO from 1991 to 2014, is not a fan.



La #Ferrari Luce non è proprio piaciuta a #Montezemolo pic.twitter.com/yFBb76XOTP — askanews (@askanews_ita) May 26, 2026









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