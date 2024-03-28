Fisker Failed To Deposit Customers Checks Because They "Lost" Them

Fisker is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy after rescue talks with a major automaker collapsed, but while a slowdown in the EV market has been cited as a factor, a new report reveals that the startup has had plenty of other problems closer to home, managing to temporarily lose millions of dollars of customer money. You might recall that one of the most eyebrow-raising details of Consumer Reports‘ recent less-than-flattering review of the Ocean was that Fisker never got around to cashing CR’s check, claiming that it couldn’t find it. An investigation by TechCrunch discovered that wasn’t an isolated case and that Fisker struggled to keep track of numerous customer payments, resulting in the launch of an internal audit in December.



