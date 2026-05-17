Flames and Carnage: Dramatic NASCAR Crash Involving Top Drivers

In a heart-stopping moment during today’s race, chaos erupted as Kyle Larson, Cole Custer, and Ryan Preece were all involved in a massive multi-car wreck. The incident left Larson and Custer wrecked, while Preece’s car caught fire in a dramatic scene that had the entire track on edge.



This high-speed crash highlights just how unpredictable and intense NASCAR racing can be, even for seasoned veterans. The raw footage captures the split-second decisions, the impact, and the immediate aftermath that defines the sport’s thrilling danger.



Watch the full video below to see the huge crash unfold in real time. Racing at this level is never guaranteed—every lap brings the potential for glory… or disaster.











HUGE CRASH! LARSON IS WRECKED, CUSTER IS WRECKED AND PREECE IS ON FIRE!@AlwaysRaceDay pic.twitter.com/yMSbHbLEnO — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) May 17, 2026



A really scary fire for Preece pic.twitter.com/sO76lwBS2J — Rubbin is Racing (@rubbinisracing) May 17, 2026



