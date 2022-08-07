Florida Cops Can Now Ticket You If They Hear Your Stereo From 25 Feet Away

If you’re one to drive around playing your music loud, you may want to avoid Florida (though you should probably avoid Florida anyway). NBC affiliate NBC 6 South Florida reports that a new state law went into effect on July 1 that could affect lots of drivers — especially those that like music. The new law essentially makes playing loud music in your car illegal if the music can be heard from 25 feet away. This means that cop sitting behind you in traffic can ticket you if they hear your music from within their patrol car. The law gets stricter concerning places like schools and churches.



Read Article