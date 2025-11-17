Ford And Amazon Join Forces To Sell Used Cars

Ford Motor Co. will offer certified pre-owned vehicles to Amazon Autos starting Nov. 17.

The Dearborn-based automaker said car buyers looking to purchase a used vehicle online can now go on Amazon Autos to shop, finance, purchase and schedule a pick-up of Ford Blue Advantage certified used cars from a participating Ford dealer.

Ford Blue Advantage certified pre-owned vehicles are only available on Amazon Autos in Los Angeles, Seattle and Dallas at launch, the automaker said. But Ford said it will expand to additional markets in the coming months.