Ford Bronco Supplier Lays Off 650 Workers Due To UAW Strike

The UAW launched a strike Friday on Ford’s Michigan Assembly plant in Wayne, Stellantis NV’s Toledo Assembly Complex just across the Ohio border and General Motors’ Wentzville Assembly plant near St. Louis. UAW President Shawn Fain said earlier this week that the strike would expand this Friday if no progress is made in negotiations.

Michigan-based parts maker CIE Newcor said it plans to lay off nearly 300 employees if it temporarily closes four company plants due to the strikes, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN notice, sent to the state and made public earlier this week.

Suppliers up and down the food chain are in a vulnerable position after two years of supply chain volatility, eroded margins and unpredictable production schedules. Larger tier one suppliers, such as Magna, have more of a financial cushion than the hundreds of small, sub-tier suppliers considered the most at risk from a prolonged strike.