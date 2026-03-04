Ford CEO Claims Automaker Had Let IT Department Become Outdated - Couldn't Keep Up With EV Competitors

Ford had quite the revelation a few years ago, when the automaker came to the realization that it was years behind the burgeoning Chinese competition in terms of tech. Thus, it created its Skunkworks team, which has spent the past several years developing the brand new Universal Electric Vehicle (UEV) Platform that will underpin multiple future models. However, when the Skunkworks team first came to be, Ford was apparently lacking a bit in terms of its information technology systems, it seems. "Ford, like a lot of big companies, you know, didn't invest in modern IT systems," Farley said at CERA Week, an S&P Global Mobility event. "So, when we started Skunkworks, we told the team, don't use any of these Ford IT solutions. Just use whatever is best. So, they use the Dassault CAD system that we don't use at Ford, and now we have Dassault across the whole company, we replaced our parts release system, which is 40 years old, because the Skunkworks team."



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