Jim Farley, is not shying away from comparing the upcoming electric car to Tesla.



Jim Farley, Ford’s new CEO, claims that the Mach-E will be a true competitor to Tesla. He said in an interview with Detroit Free Press:



“The vehicle is a game changer. For me, the Mach-E is the first true competitor with Tesla. It’s got Detroit swagger. It’s a Mustang. Tesla is not a Mustang.”







Is Farley right?



Spies, discuss











Read Article