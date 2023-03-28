Ford CEO Reveals The TRUTH - We Can't Keep Importing Batteries And Minerals For EVs

Agent009 submitted on 3/28/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:42:59 AM

Views : 464 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.msn.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

While American consumers and politicians seem to remain split on whether to go pedal-to-the-metal on electric vehicle (EV) production, Ford’s CEO has shared a critical message to those who want them to rule the roads sooner than later.
 
"No one makes more full-size trucks than we do in America. We have to on-shore this stuff," Ford Motor Company president and CEO Jim Farley told "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade on Friday. "We have to have mines and processing to build a digital economy here in the U.S. We cannot continue to import batteries and rare earth from overseas. We have to move it to America."


Read Article


Ford CEO Reveals The TRUTH - We Can't Keep Importing Batteries And Minerals For EVs

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)