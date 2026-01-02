Ford Can't Keep Up With Demand For It's $350,000 Mustang GTD

Oh, no, it's too expensive for a Mustang! That's what the Mustang enthusiasts shot at Ford when the GTD showed up. Of course, it was over ten times more expensive than the entry-level muscle car built by Ford. Still, Ford can't keep up with the demand.

The base Ford Mustang kicks off at $32,640. For the money, you get the car powered by the 2.3 EcoBoost engine, which produces 315 horsepower (319 metric horsepower) and 350 pound-feet (474 Newton meters) of torque. It doesn't sound quite muscle-car-ish now, does it?