Ford Confirms Next Gen F-150 By 2029

Agent009 submitted on 4/16/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:46:26 AM

Views : 130 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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Ford has confirmed that the next-generation F-150 will arrive by 2029. The automaker has established a new Product Creation and Industrialization organization to support a “massive portfolio renewal.”
 
In addition to the next-gen F-150, the automaker also plans to introduce the new Super Duty. Ford says it will refresh 80 percent of its North American lineup by volume by 2029, including the new mid-size electric truck that will ride on the Blue Oval’s Universal Electric Vehicle platform.  
 
Reports from February 2025 alleged that the automaker was going to start producing the next-gen F-150 in 2027, but Ford had to delay it until 2028. This arrival date aligns with those rumors.  


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Ford Confirms Next Gen F-150 By 2029

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