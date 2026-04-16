Ford Confirms Next Gen F-150 By 2029

Ford has confirmed that the next-generation F-150 will arrive by 2029. The automaker has established a new Product Creation and Industrialization organization to support a “massive portfolio renewal.”

In addition to the next-gen F-150, the automaker also plans to introduce the new Super Duty. Ford says it will refresh 80 percent of its North American lineup by volume by 2029, including the new mid-size electric truck that will ride on the Blue Oval’s Universal Electric Vehicle platform.

Reports from February 2025 alleged that the automaker was going to start producing the next-gen F-150 in 2027, but Ford had to delay it until 2028. This arrival date aligns with those rumors.